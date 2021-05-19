DEVELOPING: I-15 shut down in Juab County due to ‘police incident’

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Interstate 15 has been shut down in both directions near Juab County due to a “police incident.”

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, I-15 has been closed near mile post 202 near Sevier River. The Southbound lanes of I-15 have been closed near Yuba State Park.

UDOT has advised the public to expect major delays in the area.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

