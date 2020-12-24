DEVELOPING: House fire in West Point, North Davis Firefighters on scene

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in West Point, Utah this Christmas Eve.

Clearfield dispatch confirmed the blaze with ABC4, but couldn’t release further details at this time.

ABC4 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.

This is the second fire on the morning of Christmas Eve. Earlier Thursday, Unified Fire Authority confirmed that one person had died in a house fire near 4300 West and 5300 South. No firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze.