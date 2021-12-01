UPDATE: Suspect succumbs to injuries, officer released from hospital

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City police have confirmed the suspect who fired at officers, sticking two of them has died from his injuries.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Anei Joker.

Joker was a suspect in a rape and robbery case in the area of 4100 S. When officers arrived they found the suspect in an SUV with an infant.

The Unified Police Officer who was shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition has been released according to authorities.

The West Valley City Police officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition, his current conditions are unknown.

THURSDAY 12/2/2021 1;47 a.m.

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Two police officers and a suspect were shot near 4100 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville Wednesday evening.

Officials say officers were searching for a suspect in relation to a rape and robbery case in the area of 4100 S. Redwood Road.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect inside an SUV outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store. An infant was also in the SUV with the suspect.

Police say the suspect refused to exit the vehicle or release the infant to police. After negotiating with the suspect, officers eventually convinced the man to let the infant out of the SUV, but he remained inside the vehicle.

At some point after, police said the suspect got out of the SUV and fired several shots at officers, striking two officers, one from the Unified Police Department and the other from the West Valley City Police Department.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The infant who was originally with the suspect was not harmed

The Unified Police Officer who was shot was taken to the hospital in serious condition while the West Valley City Police officer was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was taken to the hospital where his current condition remains unknown.

An Officer Involved Critical Incident team is currently investigating the incident.

