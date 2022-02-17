UPDATE: Man killed in South Jordan officer-involved shooting after holding a woman hostage

UPDATED: THURSDAY 2/17/21 9:28 P.M.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after holding a woman hostage following an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

Police say the suspect was allegedly holding a woman against her will which led to a chase beginning in West Jordan.

The chase ended in South Jordan at 11400 South and Redwood Road where the suspect fled the scene and was shot by officers behind the Jordan Credit Union, police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with West Jordan PD, South Jordan PD, and Unified PD all assisted in this incident.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence in South Jordan, reports of shots fired

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – There is a heavy police presence building in South Jordan Thursday evening.

Several officers are on the scene of an unspecified incident at 11400 South and Redwood Road. There have been reports of shots fired in the area.

