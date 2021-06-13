DEVELOPING: Firefighters battle flames in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on scene of an active structure fire near Kearns, Sunday afternoon.

According to Ryan Love with Unified Fire Authority, the fire is located at 4721 West and near 5230 South.

Dispatch informs that there are people being rescued and there are possible injuries.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire and how many people are involved.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

