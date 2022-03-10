SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A fire that started at a vacant apartment home complex is now under control, officials say.

No injuries were reported in the fire that took place at 241 west 300 south.

Courtesy: SLC Fire Department

The fire is currently still under investigation.

