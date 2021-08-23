UPDATE: Man killed in semi-truck crash near Pleasant Grove

MONDAY 8/23/21 6:44 P.M.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – More information has been released on a crash that left one person dead in Pleasant Grove Monday afternoon.

According to Lt. Ryan Van Fleet with the Utah County Highway Patrol, the crash happened after a semi-truck towing a trailer lost a steering tire on I-15.

The 75-year-old man behind the wheel then lost control of the semi-truck, crashing into a concrete barrier in the center of the road. He was then ejected from the truck, killing him. His identity has not yet been released.

“According to witnesses, the driver and sole occupant was ejected and pulled underneath the semi as it continued south along the HOV and left emergency lane,” UHP explained in a news release.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Lt. Van Fleet tells ABC4.

No one else was injured in the crash.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the truck to lose its tire before the crash.

