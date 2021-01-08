Fatal crash on Mountain Flight Park, officers responding

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – Officers are currently investigating a scene of a fatal rollover, Friday.

On January 8, officials responded to a crash resulting in one fatality just after 9:30 a.m.

According to Utah County PIO, Spencer Cannon, the crash is located near the point of the Mountain flight Park.

One confirmed fatality in rollover crash at Point of the Mountain flight Park. Others injured. I will be on scene. — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) January 8, 2021

Initially, officers were informed the crash involved multiple patients, but upon further investigation it was revealed that was not the case.

“Correction: The driver was the only occupant in the fatal crash off of southbound East Frontage Rd in Utah County at Point of the Mountain. Initial information was that there were passengers, ” shares the Utah County Sheriff.

According to authorities, the victim has been identified as an 81-year-old man from Utah County.

It is anticipated that his name will be released tomorrow.

“The car failed to make a curve in the road and drove straight, drifting into a dirt pull out and over an embankment over 100 feet high. The car hit the ground at the bottom, rolled several times over another embankment, and burst into flames,” the department shares.

The Lehi Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted in putting the fire out.