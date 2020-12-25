Fatal crash near Mountain View Corridor, crews on scene, intersection closed

UTAH (ABC4) – West Valley Police are currently on scene of a fatal crash near Mountain View Corridor, Christmas morning.

At 10:00 a.m., officials arrived on scene on reports of a fatal crash near 5400 S Mountain View Corridor, Friday.

“[The Mountain View Corridor] intersection is closed all directions,” authorities say.

Crash

Both Directions Mountain View Corridor Hwy at 5400 S Salt Lake Co.

SB Lanes Closed

EB Lanes Closed

WB Lanes Closed

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) December 25, 2020

The south, east, and westbound lanes at the corridor are all closed.

Fatal accident 5400 S Mountain View Corridor. Intersection is closed all directions. Media: stage in parking lot just east of intersection before pedestrian bridge. pic.twitter.com/zISKKCIUOn — WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 25, 2020

It is believed that the collision occurred due to one of the vehicle’s running a red light.

According to authorities, the collision involved two adult males, one of whom died on scene. The second male was taken to an area hospital in stable but serious condition.

West Valley Police are asking for witnesses to contact 801-840-4000.

ABC4 will update the story as more develops.