DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash on I-15 southbound in Draper is causing major traffic delays Friday evening.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 12300 S I-15 southbound. The left three lanes are closed with the right lane being the only open lane, UHP said in a tweet.

All traffic is currently being diverted off 11400 S.

Officials ask the public to slow down and avoid the area if possible.

