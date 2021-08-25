DEVELOPING: Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside SLC home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently working to contact a domestic violence suspect who is held up inside a home in Salt Lake City Wednesday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a home near 300 N. 600 W. for a reported domestic violence situation.

A woman told law enforcement that a man inside the home with her was making threats and was armed with a gun.

The woman was able to escape home unharmed. However, the male suspect is still inside the home and is refusing law enforcement’s commands to exit the home.

A SWAT team along with social workers are on scene communicating with the suspect.

The public is advised to avoid the area as officers continue to respond to the situation.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.