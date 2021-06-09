DEVELOPING: Crews responding to new wildfire in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Another wildfire has been reported in Utah Wednesday afternoon.
Crews are responding to the wildfire, dubbed the “Pack Creek Fire,” that is burning in San Juan County near the Manti-La Sal National Forest, south of Moab.
The fire is currently estimated to be five acres in size.
Wildfire officials say a forest service campground and one structure are currently threatened in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.