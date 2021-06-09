DEVELOPING: Crews responding to new wildfire in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Another wildfire has been reported in Utah Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are responding to the wildfire, dubbed the “Pack Creek Fire,” that is burning in San Juan County near the Manti-La Sal National Forest, south of Moab.

The fire is currently estimated to be five acres in size.

New Start: Resources are responding to the #PackCreekFire estimated at 5 acres and burning in San Juan County on the Manti-La Sal NF south of Moab. A Forest Service campground and one structure are threatened. The cause is under investigation. #ffslkw pic.twitter.com/cpKWJ1jIpN — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 9, 2021

Wildfire officials say a forest service campground and one structure are currently threatened in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.