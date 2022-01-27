Crews respond to fire in West Jordan mobile home park

FRIDAY 1/28/22 6:07 a.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The cause of a two-alarm fire that engulfed a mobile home park in West Jordan is still under investigation.

Authorities say they first received a call around 9:51 p.m. about a house fire, but after arriving at the scene, they discovered two sheds and a trailer engulfed in flames. The incident happened near 85th South and 3830 West.

Nearby homes were evacuated and neighbors say they heard sounds of explosions during the incident. Authorities say the cause could potentially be fireworks, but that’s still undetermined.

Fire crews worked overnight until around 4:30 a.m. to extinguish the flames. No injuries have been reported.

Multiple fire agencies assisted the West Jordan Fire Department including the South Jordan and Unified Fire Departments.

Authorities are still investigating the cause and the estimated amount of damage is still being assessed.

ABC4 will update this story if more information becomes available.

Original Story: DEVELOPING: Crews responding to fire in West Jordan mobile home park

THURSDAY 1/28/22 10:35 p.m.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are responding to a fire at a mobile home park in West Jordan Thursday evening.

The fire is happening near the area of 8400 South and 4000 West.

Heavy smoke and flames can be seen towering into the sky.

ABC4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

(ABC4.com will be undergoing a pre-scheduled update this evening. As a result, this story will be next updated at 6 a.m. Friday. Follow ABC4 on Facebook and Twitter for overnight updates on this story)