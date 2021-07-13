Fire causes strip mall building to be demolished in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – A building is being demolished as a result of a fire that broke out at a strip mall in Tremonton Tuesday evening.
The Garland, Tremonton, and Brigham Fire Departments all responded to the fire around 4:15 p.m.
Chief Kurt Furtig of the Tremonton Police Department says witnesses heard a “popping sound” right before the flames broke out.
These photos show heavy smoke in the area of the fire:
According Fertig, the strip mall was evacuated as crews battled the flames.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one building, which contained a cash loan business, a hair salon, and other businesses inside.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The building is now being demolished as a result of damages in the fire.
Officials say Main Street from 200 W. to 200 E. and 100 N. to 100 S. will be blocked off while the demolition continues.