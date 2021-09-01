UPDATE: Person rescued after being trapped under heavy equipment in SLC

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/1/21 3:47 P.M.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Unified Fire Authority says a person who was trapped under heavy equipment in Salt Lake City has been extricated.

Emergency crews worked for over an hour to free the person before they were then airlifted to a local hospital. They are said to be in “serious but stable” condition.

Officials say the person became trapped after the equipment rolled off a steep embankment.

This photo shows crews from multiple agencies on the scene working to free the person.

Courtesy: Unified Fire Authority

——————————————————————————————————-

ORIGINAL STORY

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews are currently working to free a person “trapped by heavy equipment” in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon.

According to Unified Fire Authority, the person is trapped near 4600 South and Wasatch Blvd.

While information is limited at this time, crews on scene report the person trapped is conscious and talking with first responders.

The public is asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to free the person.

ABC4 is working to obtain more information on this developing story.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.