UPDATE: Crews tackle fire at abandoned Ogden home

MONDAY 6/28/2021 4:45 P.M.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A structure fire that sparked in Ogden Monday afternoon is now under control.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Shelby Willis of the Ogden City Fire Department, the fire broke out at an abandoned house near Washington Blvd. and 29th Street around 3:41 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Grass surrounding home had also caught fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to a nearby apartment complex.

Traffic cameras in the area show heavy, white smoke billowing from the structure.

Courtesy: UDOT

The house had previously been scheduled for demolition, Willis tells ABC4.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation

