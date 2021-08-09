Structure fire prompts evacuations in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a structure fire burning in Ogden.

According to the Ogden Fire Department, the fire is located in the 100 block of Maxfield Drive.

The Ogden Fire Department says the building has been evacuated and the fire has been extinguished.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the attic of the home before it spread elsewhere.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.