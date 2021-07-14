Crews tackle garage fire in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – The South Jordan Fire Department is responding to a house fire in South Jordan Wednesday afternoon.

According to the South Jordan Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire at a home near 1900 West and 10600 South.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the garage of the home.

This photo shows the damage to the garage door as a result of the smoke and flames

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage before it spread to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

