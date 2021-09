LEHI, UTAH (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lehi Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Lehi Community Emergency Response Team, the fire is located in the area of 700 North and 100 East.

A traffic camera on Northbound I-15 shows the fire producing heavy, black smoke.

Courtesy: Lehi Community Emergency Response Team

The public is asked to avoid the area as firefighters respond to the flames.

ABC4 is working to obtain more information on this developing story.