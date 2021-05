HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials are rushing to the scene of a crash near Herriman, Saturday morning.

According to the South Jordan Police Department, crews are currently on scene of a crash located near 11969 south Carlsbad Way.

Officers share that one patient was flown from the scene to be treated for their injuries.

It is unknown what caused the crash or how many people are involved.

The scene remains active as officers investigate the incident.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.