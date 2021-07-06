77-year-old man hospitalized after explosion at Layton home

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A 77-year-old-man has been hospitalized after an explosion at a home in Layton Tuesday evening.

According to Lt. Travis Lyman with the Layton City Police Department, officers responded to a reported explosion at a home located near 1200 South Lisa Drive around 4:50 p.m.

Lyman says a 77-year-old man was welding a bench in the garage of the home when the explosion occurred.

The man suffered “significant shrapnel injuries” from the explosion. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The man’s wife and 12-year-old granddaughter were inside the home when the explosion occurred, police said. Fortunately, neither of them were injured.

The explosion caused significant damage to the garage of the home, but no other homes were damaged.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.