UPDATE: Salt Lake City home catches fire, crews aggressively fight back

SUNDAY 01/10/21 3:31 p.m

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Fire officials have tackled the Salt Lake City house fire, Sunday.

On January 10, Salt Lake City Firefighters were dispatched to 400 north and 813 west on reports of a house fire around 2:48 p.m.

After aggressively fighting the inferno and with cooperation by the community lead, the flames were under control within 30 minutes.

No injuries and cause is under investigation — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) January 10, 2021

Salt Lake City Firefighter share that there are no injuries in result of the fire.

The cause and scene remains under investigation.

