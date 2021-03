DUGWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are currently on scene of a building fire out of Dugway, Sunday.

On March 7, the Dugway Fire Department and the Terra Fire Department team up to tackle a large building fire.

Officers say the crew was dispatched to the area around 12:15 p.m.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

ABC4 will update as more develops.