MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A crash with injuries has closed multiple lanes on I-15 in Murray Saturday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5300 S on northbound I-15, closing the three right lanes.

It is unknown how many people were injured in the crash and the severity of those injuries.

Drivers are advised to slow down in the area and use an alternate route if possible.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.