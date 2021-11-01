UPDATE: Driver arrested for DUI after I-215 crash in Holladay

TUESDAY 11/2/2021 10:48 a.m.

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence and causing I-215 to close for part of the evening on Monday.

At around 9 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a wrong-way crash on 6200 South I-215 in Holladay.

An SUV, pictured above, tried to go north in the southbound lanes. After getting onto the main flow of the freeway, troopers say the SUV hit a Ford truck.

Both drivers suffered injuries but are expected to recover. The driver of the SUV was taken into custody for a DUI.

During the Halloween weekend, UHP reports 53 were arrested for driving under the influence and four wrong-way drivers were reported.

ORIGINAL STORY: Crash closes all lanes on I-215 Southbound in Holladay

MONDAY 11/5/2021 9:30 p.m.

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – All lanes on Southbound I-215 East Belt in Holladay are closed due to a car crash.

Utah Highway Patrol says an accident involving two cars has caused all lanes to close.

Cars are currently being directed off at 6200 South before getting back on I-215.

Officials say while exact the number of injuries in the crash is unknown, they are considered to be serious but not life-threatening.

