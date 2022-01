SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A car crash and vehicle fire on I-80 are caused major delays in Salt Lake City Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol says the incident happened at I-80 Eastbound at 1300 East.

Officials held the far two right lanes for approximately 45 minutes. Police ask that if in the area, to be please be alert and drive slow. If possible, use an alternate route.

No other details have been released about the incident.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.