UPDATE: Woman killed in Draper crash with dump truck

WEDNESDAY 11/17/2021 10:50 a.m.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash on Bangerter Parkway in Draper.

At around 12:30 p.m., a dump truck was traveling down the hill at 14450 South Bangerter Parkway while an SUV was traveling uphill.

The two vehicles collided and the SUV was pushed over the railing and down the hill. The driver of the SUV, a 78-year-old woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown, Draper Police say. It is unclear which vehicle crossed in front of the other.

TUESDAY 11/16/2021 2:32 p.m.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say Bangerter Parkway in Draper is closed due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday afternoon.



Bangerter Parkway is closed from 300 E to Highland Dr. and officials ask that drivers plan for alternate routes and avoid the area.

First responders are on scene assisting with the crash.

No further information on the crash has been released.

ABC4 will update the story when more information becomes available.