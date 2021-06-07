DEVELOPING: 3 people killed in Wasatch County crash

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people are dead after a crash in Wasatch County Monday.

According to Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S 189 at 3000 S.

Driver Alert: Both directions of US-189 at MP 26, just west of the Heber airport, in Charleston are closed. Motorists should expect delay. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionthree @UtahTrucking @UtahDOT — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 8, 2021

U.S. 189 will be shut down in the area of the crash as crews conduct an investigation.

