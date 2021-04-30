DEVELOPING: 2 hospitalized after overnight shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Salt Lake City early Friday morning.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened just after midnight in the area of 115 S. and 300 E. in Salt Lake City.

Police say at least two or three people were arguing in the street when shots were fired.

Two people were shot, one person in the back and another in the leg.

They were both transported to a local hospital.

SLCPD tells ABC4 that they are searching for a possible third suspect involved in the shooting. Police said they are still unsure if the two people that were armed shot each other or if a third person may have fired shots.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.