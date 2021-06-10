DEVELOPING: 18-year-old dies after drowning in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – An 18-year-old man has died after drowning in Midvale Thursday evening.

Police say the drowning happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Union Meadows Apartments at 978 S. Union Ave.

Det. Ken Hansen with the Unified Police Department tells ABC4 that the 18-year-old was swimming at the apartment complex’s pool with his friends when he went underwater and never resurfaced.

Officers are investigating the incident.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.