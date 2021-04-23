DEVELOPING: 1 seriously injured after rollover crash on I-15, delays expected

UTAH (ABC4) – One person is in the hospital after a rollover crash on I-15 Friday.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash involved a truck and a camping trailer and occurred on southbound I-15 at milepost 241.

One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

UHP is advising the public to expect delays on southbound I-15 as traffic is moving slowly through the area.

No further information on the crash has been released.

