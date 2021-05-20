DEVELOPING: 1 person injured in Kearns shooting

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kearns Thursday evening.

Police responded to the area of 4000 W. 5500 S. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Unified Police Department (UPD), two people who knew each other were arguing in the street when one person fired shots at the other.

The person who was shot was taken to a local hospital where they are currently in critical condition, according to UPD.

The second person, believed to be the suspected shooter, has been taken into custody, according to officials.

An investigation into the shooting is underway.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.