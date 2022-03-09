UTAH (ABC4) – A Detroit-based pizza chain has announced on Wednesday that they plan on expanding into Utah in 2022.

Jet’s Pizza is known for its famous Detroit-style pizza and the company plans on opening 30 new locations in 2022, one of which will be in Utah.

Aside from Utah, Jets will be expanding out west to states including Kansas, New Mexico, Washington, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The expansion will also continue in markets with existing Jet’s including Denver, Colorado, Phoenix, Arizona, Austin, Texas, New York City, Chicago, Illinois, and Naples & Pensacola Florida.

The company, based out of Sterling, Michigan, has not announced what city they’ll be setting up shop in Utah nor have they expressed an expected grand opening date.