Detonations planned at Tooele Army Depot on Friday, April 30

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – If you live near Tooele Army Depot, you may hear detonations during the late morning and early afternoon on Friday, April 30.

Fourteen detonations will occur in the south area of Tooele Army Depot between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tooele Army Depot will conduct open detonations on the south area today, Friday, April 30. There will be 14 detonations at around 11am-3:30pm. — Tooele Army Depot (@USArmyTEAD) April 30, 2021

The Tooele Army Depot-South area is located 17 miles south of Tooele and as many miles west of Eagle Mountain. The two closest towns are Stockton and Rush Valley.

Officials say these operations are allowed to run yearly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from April 1 through October 31, if the weather permits.

Open detonations reduce Tooele Army Depot’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munitions storage space at an accelerated rate, improving readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Crews conducted similar detonations last week as well.