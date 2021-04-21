Detonations planned at Tooele Army Depot during week of April 19

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – If you’re hearing loud booms, it’s likely detonations at Tooele Army Depot.

During the week of April 19, Tooele Army Depot says they will conduct south area operations during these days and times:

Monday: Cancelled

Tuesday: 14 detonations between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday and Thursday: 14 detonations between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. (depending on the weather)

Friday: Yet to be determined

The Tooele Army Depot-South area is located 17 miles south of Tooele and as many miles west of Eagle Mountain. The two closest towns are Stockton and Rush Valley.

Officials say these operations are allowed to run yearly from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from April 1 through October 31, if the weather permits.

Open detonations reduce Tooele Army Depot’s unusable munition stocks, freeing up valuable conventional munitions storage space at an accelerated rate, improving readiness for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines.

Crews conducted similar detonations last week as well.