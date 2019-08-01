Detectives seek help identifying suspects in West Point armed robbery

DAVIS COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Davis County detectives seek help solving an armed robbery case.

Davis County Sheriff’s Office said on two male suspects robbed a 7-Eleven located at 300 North 2000 West in West Point.

Deputies said suspect one used a black handgun, wore blue jeans, a black hoodie, black shoes and a gray bandana covering his face. The second suspect carried a black and gray duffle bag and wore black pants, a light-colored hoodie with a white logo on the front, black shoes with white soles, black gloves and a dark bandana covering his face.





Deputies said suspect one emptied the till and suspect two loaded the duffle bag with merchandise.

Both suspects fled on foot southeast on 300 North.

If you recognize either of the individuals involved below, please contact Det. Evans at 801-451-4182.

