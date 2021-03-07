Detectives investigate scene of near-deadly officer-involved Mohave County shooting

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (ABC4) – Detectives are currently investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting, Sunday.

On March 7, around 4:24 a.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 6900 block of Stirrup Circle in Dolan Springs for reports of a disturbance.

As officers approached the scene, they encountered a victim and then an alleged suspect.

“While attempting to take the suspect into custody for domestic violence charges, the suspect began to resist and assaulted the deputy,” the office shares.

According to official reports, the officer then fired one shot at the suspect, striking him.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s office shares the suspect then was taken into custody, and transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Officers include that the deputy involved was also taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center for his injuries and later released.

“The deputy involved in the shooting was placed on paid administrative leave which is common practice for an incident like this,” they add.