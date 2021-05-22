Detectives investigate motel stabbing in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A person is in custody after stabbing an individual near a motel in Salt Lake City, early Saturday morning.

According to Salt Lake City emergency dispatch, on May 22, the Salt Lake City Police Department was dispatched to 1829 South State Street for reports of an altercation between a couple of people around 8:00 a.m.

Emergency officials tell ABC4 the altercation then led to a stabbing.

As the Salt Lake City Police Department arrived on scene, the victim was quickly transported to an area hospital for their injuries.

The suspect was then taken into custody. The current condition of the patient remains unknown at this time.

Officials say the scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.