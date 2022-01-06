Detectives hoping to identify remains found near Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Detectives are trying to identify human remains discovered near Utah Lake last October.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) says identification was discovered alongside the remains, but authorities haven’t been able to locate the person’s family. The ID lists a man named John Everett Booth, who would be 75-years-old if he were still alive today.

The body was discovered on a property located near Geneva Road between Provo and Orem. A family member found an ID card and bones about 350 feet from the shore of Utah Lake. Upon investigation, authorities say the remains have been there for many years, likely from the 1990s or earlier.

(Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials also found pieces of torn clothing scattered around the bones. Investigators have been seeking information by searching through local businesses, medical and mental health providers, law enforcement agencies, addresses, the Utah Transit Authority, the State of Utah, and jail booking records — but to no avail.

They’ve yet to find anyone who knew Booth or was in contact with him. Based on the man’s Social Security number, he may lived in Iowa at one point. Medical examiners are currentyl unable to identify the remains.

Items discovered alongside the remains are an ID card from Utah, a Utah Transit Authority Reduced Fare card, a Utah Horizon food stamps card, a Smith’s Fresh Values frequent shopper card, a “Winner” brand shoe, a blue jacket and a Timex analog watch.

If anyone knows Booth or has information about him, contact Detective Greg Sherwood at (801) 851-4026 or (801) 851-4010.

For other questions, contact Sergeant Spencer Cannon, Public Information Officer, Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801) 404-1912.

You can also email jamesc@utahcounty.gov.