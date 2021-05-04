Details for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Utah released

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks during a visit to the Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth University for a discussion about cancer disparities, in Richmond, Va. Biden says nearly two dozen women the State Department is honoring, Monday, March 8, 2021, for their courage, made an “intentional decision” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Utah on Wednesday, May 5.

Dr. Biden will be in Salt Lake City for a few hours as a part of a three-state tour through the west.

An educator, the First Lady will start her visit at Glendale Middle School early Wednesday afternoon.

After touring the school, Biden will travel to a vaccination clinic in Jordan.

First Lady Biden will leave Salt Lake City in the evening, traveling next to Las Vegas before a stop in Colorado Springs.

ABC4 will cover and air portions of First Lady Biden’s Wednesday visit.

Her visit comes a short time after she visited parts of the Navajo Nation.