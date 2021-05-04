Details for First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Utah released

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – First Lady Jill Biden will be visiting Utah on Wednesday, May 5.
Dr. Biden will be in Salt Lake City for a few hours as a part of a three-state tour through the west.
An educator, the First Lady will start her visit at Glendale Middle School early Wednesday afternoon.
After touring the school, Biden will travel to a vaccination clinic in Jordan.
First Lady Biden will leave Salt Lake City in the evening, traveling next to Las Vegas before a stop in Colorado Springs.
ABC4 will cover and air portions of First Lady Biden’s Wednesday visit.
Her visit comes a short time after she visited parts of the Navajo Nation.