Experts say California fires creating unhealthy air for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Friday is a poor air quality day along much of the Wasatch Front.

“We are forecasting it to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups,” Jared Mendenhall spokesperson for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality said.

The DEQ says a series of fires burning in Northern California paired with Utah’s existing fires is sending large plumes of smoke into the area. It is impacting some residents’ daily exercise routines.

“The air quality is bad today so I am going slowly,” Kathleen Irving said. “We are worried about how bad the air is.”

Our Pinpoint Weather Futurecast Model shows the worst of the air is expected to impact the region around 1 p.m.

Related Content California fires claim 6 lives, threaten thousands of homes

“We are seeing that fine particular matter that’s associated with smoke,” Mendenhall said. Which the DEQ says is likely to extend into the weekend.

Those with preexisting health conditions like asthma are advised to stay indoors.

“If you are in pretty good health a typical person you probably won’t be feeling the effects,” Mendenhall said. The DEQ says there are ways to help.

“Today is a day you might want to carpool chain all your trips together so you’re only taking the car out once or skip the car altogether and take public transport,” Mendenhall said.

Officials, advise getting out early before the warm temperatures and poor air set in.

“Occasionally you have to get outside to exercise things like that you just limit it and try to stay out of the smoke as best you can,” David Irving said. N95 masks can serve a dual purpose, protection from COVID-19, and poor air quality.