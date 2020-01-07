Deputy in Grand County finds injured Great Horned Owl

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Sheriff’s deputy in Grand County found an injured Great Horned Owl along the highway.

According to a media release issued by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Nate Whitney was driving south of Moab on Highway 191 around 7 a.m. Tuesday when he noticed what appeared to be a very large, deceased bird in the roadway.

Whitney stopped to clear the road and upon approaching, he determined it was a very large owl with a broken wing. He then realized the owl was alive as it extended a leg and claws towards him in a defensive manner.

Whitney requested assistance from Department of Natural Resources and another deputy, Josh Stalpes responded in his patrol truck.

Whitney then used a blanket from his vehicle to successfully cover the owl and pick it up. Deputies said the owl was calm and they were safely able to transfer it to the Sheriff’s Office where it was picked and taken to Second Chance Wildlife Rehabilitate in Price.

The rehabilitation center was the ones who determined the bird was a Great Horned Owl.

