Deputy Chief Rick McLenon resigns from University of Utah Dept. of Public Safety

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A high-ranking officer with University of Utah Department of Public Safety has resigned.

Deputy Chief Rick McLenon put in his resignation Tuesday and it was accepted by Chief Rodney Chatman.

When ABC4’s Brittany Johnson asked why McLenon resigned, Chatman said he didn’t know and added that the university does not comment on personnel issues. Chatman did offer some insight into how the department will move forward without one of its top officers.

“Were going to do everything in collaboration with our community. We’ll make some strides that I think will be in the best interest of our campus community and building relationships with our students. I’m pretty positive this will work out in a manner which will be transparent in the direction we’re going,” said Chatman.

McLenon was promoted to deputy chief in February 2017.