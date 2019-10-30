Live Now
Deputies warn of fake letter left on windshields

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a fake letter that is going around.

Deputies say they have received multiple calls regarding letters that are left on windshields signed allegedly by Sheriff Jensen.

Deputies say the letters, which tell recipients that their cars are going to be impounded are fake and are not from the sheriff or the Cache County Sheriff’s Office.

The letter ends with a warning stating, “no crying or bellyaching will be tolerated.”

Anyone who finds one of these letters on their vehicle is advised to disregard it.

Deputies want to remind the public that the sheriff will never leave a letter on anyone’s windshield.

Anyone with concerns may call 435-755-1000.

