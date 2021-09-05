Deputies still searching for missing man, last seen in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are trying to find a man who officials say has been missing since last week.

The missing person, Tyson Erick Harvey, also goes by “Ty,” and was last seen at the Pack Creek Campground on Monday August 30, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Harvey is described with long braided hair that he often wears in a bun under a hat and was last seen wearing a blue tank top, multi-colored shorts, Keen-type sandals around size 10, a Spitfire Grill work hat, and untinted prescription glasses.

Officials say Harvey has distinct green tattoos on both shoulders, a Broncos tattoo on his forearm, and a star heart skater symbol on his hand.

(Courtesy of the Grand County Sheriff's Office)

Harvey is known to frequent river areas and lives in a tent. He can also be spotted carrying a guitar without a case.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding Harvey to contact the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at (435) 259-8115.