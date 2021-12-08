Deputies search for suspect in window shootings around Goshen

GOSHEN, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for suspects responsible for shattering windows in cars and buildings throughout the town of Goshen.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the windows appear to be broken after being shot at by a BB gun or a pellet gun.

(Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office)

The shootings have been consistently occurring throughout the last three weeks, officials say. Authorities estimate the costs of damage so far to be in the thousands of dollars.

“It is very likely people see the person who is doing this and don’t even consider they could be a suspect,” authorities say.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact (801) 794-3970 or email jamesc@utahcounty.gov.