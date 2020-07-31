Deputies save life of West Jordan woman in motorcycle crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies helped save the life of a 48-year-old West Jordan woman who was critically injured after a motorcycle crash.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 26 around 10:30 a.m., when a man called 911 to report that his wife had crashed on her motorcycle on State Road 68. This reportedly happened about four miles south of Saratoga Springs.

While Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) dispatched a trooper to the crash, two deputies, who heard the call come out, were less than a mile away and responded to assist UHP.

The deputies arrived less than one minute after going en route and found that a 48-year-old West Jordan woman was critically injured. Deputies said the woman was driving south when she was unable to negotiate a curve, crossed over the northbound lane, and struck a guardrail.







Deputies said the woman’s left arm was almost completely severed above the elbow and she was bleeding severely. Her husband had used a belt as a tourniquet but it did not stop the bleeding.

Deputy Tony Sorensen reportedly applied a tourniquet, which is part of his issued equipment, above the belt, and stopped the bleeding from the woman’s arm. Deputy Amber Steele then called for a medical helicopter while Deputy Sorensen attended to the injured woman.

LifeFlight arrived and took the woman to a hospital. Deputies said the woman is still hospitalized but is expected to recover. Paramedics told deputies that without the tourniquet applied by Deputy Sorensen the woman would likely not have survived.