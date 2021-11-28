Two people killed in head-on crash in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah (ABC4) – Police have confirmed two people died in a head-on crash in Sunset on Sunday night.

Sgt. Jamison, Sunset Police, said a 33-year-old male driver in a Honda Pilot was headed south on Main street near 1800 North when for some reason he veered into oncoming traffic.

The driver hit a 46-year-old female driving a Hyundai Santa Fe head-on. Both the man and the woman died on impact. Police say the male was wearing a seatbelt, but due to the vehicle damage, they were unable to determine if the other driver was restrained.

Sgt. Jamison said the speed limit on that road is 45 mph and early investigation indicates they believe the male driver was going about 55 mph and the female was going around 45 mph when they collided.

Main Street was shut down for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

The victims’ names have not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.