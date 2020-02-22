Deputies: Man absconds from jail work-release program

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CACHE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Cache County deputies are looking for a man in a work-release program who failed to report back to the jail.

Deputies said on Thursday, Abraham Gamez, 19, of Hyrum, did not return to the Cache County Jail after his shift.

Gamez was arrested by the Cache-Rich Drug Task Force in August 2019, and he is serving a one-year sentence for offenses related to weapons, drugs, and theft.

Deputies said early in February 2020, the courts granted Gamez the opportunity to participate in the jail work-release program.

They said Gamez was temporarily allowed to leave the jail Wednesday night for work and was then to report back to the jail after his shift Thursday morning.

According to deputies, Gamez ran from the work release program and his whereabouts are unknown.

He was scheduled to be released in October 2020. Deputies describe Gamez as a drug user and gang affiliate with a criminal history.

Anyone with any information about Gamez’s whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement (435)753-7555.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

ABC4 News obtains video of Friday's WVC shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC4 News obtains video of Friday's WVC shooting"

Video emerges in WVC shooting Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video emerges in WVC shooting Friday"

Money raised for Quaden Bayles' trip to Disneyland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money raised for Quaden Bayles' trip to Disneyland"

U of U dean on Black History Month: 'You are responsible for making sure that children understand their history and their culture'

Thumbnail for the video titled "U of U dean on Black History Month: 'You are responsible for making sure that children understand their history and their culture'"

Costco to ban non-members from food court

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco to ban non-members from food court"

WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Utah County crews work to pull trapped firefighters from home burning in Hobble Creek Canyon"
More Video News

Don't Miss