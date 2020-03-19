Deputies looking for missing Mohave County man

MOHAVE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue is looking for a missing 73-year-old man.

Robert “Bob” Meyers, was last seen near Hidden Oasis RV Park in Wikieup on Sunday around noon, according to deputies.

Meyers is said to have left on foot to go hiking and camping for a couple of days and has not returned home.

Deputies say Myers has a backpack, some food, supplies, and a tent but they are not sure of the clothing he may be wearing since he had planned to be gone for a couple of days. He, however, has a greenish-olive colored heavy jacket and was wearing a khaki-colored floppy hat with a neck shade. deputies believe he may have a baseball cap with him as well.

Meyer is described as a 5-ft 8-inches tall man with light brown hair with some grey, has a mustache and wears glasses.

Courtesy: Mohave County Sheriffs Office

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 753-0753.

